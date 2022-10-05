The Charters of Freedom is a grouping of America’s founding documents. It encompasses the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. These are the preeminent documents in American history.
Anna (Smith) Strong was born on April 4, 1740, in Setauket, NY. She and Selah Strong married in 1760. During the Revolutionary War, the British controlled Long Island, NY, and forcibly occupied the Strong’s manor home.
Anna and her children were compelled to move into their cottage, and Selah was imprisoned for being an assumed spy. Ironically, it was Anna who was the spy. She was a member of the Culper Spy Ring and was given the moniker of “agent 355.”
George Washington established the Culper Spy Ring to convey information mainly to him. The spies were to report the movement of British troops and matériel between New York City, Long Island Sound, and Connecticut, then pass the findings to George Washington.
Anna’s duty was to signal others when information was ready to be retrieved and passed to another spy. She accomplished this by hanging a petticoat on her clothesline. This signaled that other spies were in place to provide and receive awaiting messages. Anna also hung handkerchiefs scattered among all the other drying clothes. The number of handkerchiefs coincided with the pre-numbered coves where a messenger was waiting in the Long Island Sound.
Anna’s messaging system was simple, discreet and effective. The Culper Spy Ring was also responsible for passing information about many essential actions, including treason by Benedict Arnold. Through unassuming efforts, this covert process carried inherent grave dangers. If the inconspicuous clothes drying method had been discovered and deciphered by the British, they would have hanged Anna like other captured spies, such as Nathan Hale.
When the Revolutionary War ended, Anna and her family regained their property and moved back into their estate house. Several years after the War, spies such as Austin, Roe, and Brewster conducted a gathering at the Roe Tavern in Setauket to reunite the Culper Spy Ring members. Not only did Selah escort Anna to the Tavern, George Washington also attended the reunion to recognize, praise and honor the Culper spies.
In time, it was learned that “The Culper Spies achieved more than any other intelligence network during the War.” As a singular and forgotten patriot, it is now known that Anna placed herself and her family in peril because of her absolute love for America.
