Editor’s Note: The following column is the first in a regular series of contributions from Dr. David Streater, educational director of Foundation Forward. Streater served in the Navy aboard the USS Nitro and was assigned to the JAG office at Naval Training Center, Orlando, Fla.
He earned his undergraduate from Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, NC, his graduate degree from Rollins College in Orlando, Fla., and his Ph.D (doctorate) from Barry University in Miami.
He is retired as a probation and parole officer and administrator, and higher leadership positions, with the Florida Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole Services, in Orlando. Dr. Streater is also retired from Catawba Valley Community College, where he held teaching and senior administrator positions as a division chair, associate dean and executive officer.
During his career, Dr. Streater held professional positions including president of Chapter Seven of the Florida Council on Crime and Delinquency, and the President of the North Carolina Criminal Justice Association.
As a criminologist, Dr. Streater continues to teach forensic and developmental psychology on the college level and works for Foundation Forward as the education director.
David’s wife, Vivian, is the CEO of Broughton Hospital in Morganton, NC. His oldest son, Matthew, is a graduate of UNC-Greensboro, and his youngest son, Aaron, is a graduate of George Washington University.
This is an American history educational moment of those who made a difference during the Revolutionary War era and how they served our Country.
Abraham Clark was born into a modest farming family on Feb. 15, 1726. As a youth in poor health, he was not able to perform farm work. Even though Abraham had a limited education due to his parent’s meager income, he excelled in math, leading him to be a surveyor. Later, he became an attorney and took pride in representing the indigent. During the mid-1700s, Clark served as a New Jersey legislator. Afterward, he was a high sheriff for the English Crown.
Abraham replaced an incumbent congressional delegate who was against independence. Even though Clark was a patriot, he opposed the United States Constitution until the Bill of Rights was included. Regarding the Declaration of Independence and the Revolutionary War, Clark wrote, “We can die but once. It is gone so far that we must now be a free independent State or a conquered Country.”
During the Revolutionary War, the British retaliated against Clark for signing the Declaration of Independence. As revenge, his two sons were incarcerated as prisoners of war in deplorable conditions while being tortured. After the War, Clark resumed practicing law and politics.
As a Congressman, Abraham recommended the word “Liberty” be on United States coins. Other legislators were in favor of having presidential pictures. As a tribute to Clark, Congress approved his idea, and to this day all United States coins have “Liberty” printed on them.
In 1794, at the age of 68, Abraham Clark died at his birthplace of Roselle, NJ, from a sunstroke. Because of his love for America, Clark’s epitaph reads, “He loved his country, and adhered to her cause, in the darkest hours of her struggles against oppression.”
Please visit the Charters of Freedom setting in many western North Carolina counties. Teachers are welcome and encouraged to contact Dr. Streater (david.streater@gmail.com) for information and complementary student education materials to enhance experiential field trips to the settings. A Charters of Freedom setting consists of the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution, and the Bill of Rights. They are on permanent display analogous to the Charters of Freedom in the National Archives, Washington, DC. Visit FF’s website (FoundationForward.com) to learn more about existing settings. Vance and Mary Jo Patterson are the founders of Foundation Forward, a 501c3 education nonprofit organization.
