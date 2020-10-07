NEWLAND — Phyllis Forbes, beloved Avery County educator and public servant, passed away at her residence in Newland on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Forbes had been undergoing a long fight with colon and liver cancer. She was born on Sept. 15, 1951, in Avery County, the daughter of the late Raymond Cliff Dennie and the late Trula Benfield Dennie.
Forbes was a member of the first graduating class of Avery County High School in 1969 and a graduate of Appalachian State University. She earned her Master’s degree in Early Childhood Education and retired from the Avery County School System after 34 years of service. Forbes primarily taught kindergarten at Crossnore Elementary.
For 18 years, Forbes served as a county commissioner for Avery County, with the distinction of serving as the Chairwoman for many years. Among the many pleasures in her life, Forbes enjoyed traveling, being in the company of friends, gardening and making cards for others. Forbes was known throughout the community as a kind and generous woman.
Forbes was preceded in death by her Father, Raymond Cliff Dennie; Mother, Trula Athene Dennie; and Husband, Kelly Forbes. Phyllis leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Brian Forbes of Newland, NC, Daughter, Sara (Derek) Price of Newland, NC, Fiance’, Steve Fearey of Newland, NC, Step-Son, Christopher Fearey of Vashon Island, Wash., Step-Daughter, Olivia Fearey of Puyallup, Wash., Granddaughter, Alexis Forbes, Grandson, Payton James Banks, Granddaughter, Sophia Nichole Banks, Granddaughter, Symara Price, Granddaughter, Hannah Grace Forbes, Grandson, Zane Price, Granddaughter, Skyla Price, Grandson, Logan Brenno.
To help cover medical bills, a GoFundMe account has been established for those who wish to honor Forbes’s memory to consider donating toward the family’s medical bills in order to help cover expenses that accrued during Forbes’s fight with cancer. Donations can be made by clicking to gofundme.com/f/help-the-phyllis-forbes-family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.