WEST JEFFERSON — The band program at Ashe County High School will welcome a new leader this August. Ashe County Schools announces Joshua Mitchell as director of bands following the retirement of Paula Carlton.
Mitchell will be coming to the Ashe County community from Avery County, where he taught a variety of band classes for two years at both the middle and high school level. Prior to his career with Avery County Schools, he taught band classes at Piney Grove Middle School in Stokes County. His experiences include middle school and high school jazz bands, marching band and middle school percussion ensemble.
“I realized that I wanted to be a band director when I was in high school,” Mitchell said. “Band gave me some of the best friends and experiences I’ve ever had and I want to give those same experiences to others.”
His favorite part about working in education is embracing the challenges and spontaneity that come with it. He loves seeing the spark in students’ eyes when they learn something new.
“No two days are alike and educators are constantly having to adapt, especially this past school year,” Mitchell said.
He is excited to work in a school district where the band program is held in such high regard and is greatly supported by both the school and community. He anticipates the biggest challenge as being able to fill the shoes of his predecessor, Paula “PC” Carlton, who has led middle and high school band programs in the school district for nearly 30 years.
“I intend to tackle this by doing what I do best, working hard and making this the best experience I can for the students.”
In his spare time, he enjoys cooking, playing video games, hiking, fishing, spending time with family and exercising.
