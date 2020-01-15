MORGANTON — On Dec. 16, Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina closed on 17 acres of bog land in Jonas Ridge, bordering the Pisgah Loop Scenic Highway. The conservancy purchased the property from landowner Hazel Shell with funding from Clabough Foundation, North Carolina Clean Water Management Trust Fund, and a private donor.
The original owner, Lester Shell, purchased the property and divided it between his two children: Johnny, Hazel’s late husband, and Sue Ann. Burke County contacted Hazel about purchasing the property for conservation and eventual public use.
“It means a lot to me to have that land protected,” said Shell. “It isn’t being used, and I think Jonas Ridge needs something that residents of Jonas Ridge and all people of Burke County can enjoy.”
Southern Appalachian mountain bogs are rare and contain vulnerable ecosystems. At the highest elevations in Burke County, Jonas Ridge Bog is habitat to unique species of plants, animals, and insects. The bog is also home to cranberries, a species typically associated with New England, and, in North Carolina, it is a threatened species as defined by the N.C. Natural Heritage Program. The bog property drains to headwaters of Upper Creek, a high quality trout stream as designated by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
There are three bogs within the state parks system in Western North Carolina: Pineola Bog, Beech Creek Bog, and Sugar Mountain Bog. Foothills Conservancy is just one group of many that are helping to protect the remaining natural bogs in the mountains.
In partnership with Burke County on the Jonas Ridge project, Foothills Conservancy intends to donate the property to the county to own and steward with a N.C. Clean Water Management Trust Fund conservation easement.
Future plans for the bog include an interpretive trail along which hikers can learn about the significance and importance of bog ecosystems.
Foothills Conservancy of North Carolina is a nationally accredited regional land trust that protects the fabric and character of Western North Carolina’s landscape forever and for the benefit of all. We preserve the natural and cultural heritage of our region by conserving scenic and recreational landscapes, productive farms and forests, healthy watersheds, rich biodiversity, and vital wildlife habitat. A 501©(3) nonprofit, Foothills Conservancy serves eight counties: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Lincoln, McDowell, and Rutherford, in three major river basins, which include the Broad, Catawba, and Yadkin. Information about Foothills Conservancy, including ways to support its work, can be found online by clicking to www.foothillsconservancy.org or by calling (828) 437-9930.
