SALISBURY — Food Lion is recalling its in-store prepared Cobb and Chef’s Salad Kits because the vendor has alerted Food Lion that the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes. The affected products could have been purchased from the Deli Department at all Food Lion locations between Dec. 26, 2021 – Jan. 10, 2022, with a Sell By date of Dec. 30, 2021 – Jan. 10, 2022.
Customers who purchased the affected product should not consume it and may return the item to their local Food Lion store for a refund equal to double the purchase price in accordance with Food Lion’s “Double Your Money Back Guarantee."
