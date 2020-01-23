CRANBERRY — In the late morning hours of Jan. 22, residents at Cranberry House assisted care facility located on Hwy. 19E were evacuated from their living quarters due to excess flooding of the building, according to Avery County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Director Paul Buchanan.
"A sprinkler system went off the in the building," Buchanan explained. "We're still trying to determine if it froze and busted, or basically why it went on."
Buchanan estimated that the sprinklers began engaging at around 10:30 a.m., with water quickly accumulating within the complex.
"It expelled a lot of water into building, basically flooding it," Buchanan said. "It flooded the electrical and things of that nature were affected, and residents can't stay here for at least two days, if not longer, to dry out because of the water and the need to clean up."
Avery Emergency Management provided a portable lighting stations on site, while generators on hand to assist with electrical backup and water removal. Box fans were also being utilized within the hallways of the facility to assist in the drying-out process.
Resident evacuation of the facility began promptly after the sprinklers malfunctioned, with a helping hand coming in the form of several local agencies, according to Buchanan. Avery County EMS and Linville Central Rescue Squad provided ambulance support, Avery County Schools provided a couple of buses to assist with patients as well, with transport assistance in the form of mini-buses from Avery County Transportation, who provided some of its handicapped-equipped vehicles to accommodate approximately 25 of the residents which were confined to wheelchairs.
The approximately 50 residents were relocated out of Cranberry House to comparable facilities in the area, according to Buchanan, with the final patients evacuated from the building by 3:30 p.m.
