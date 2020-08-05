NEWLAND — After a summer traversing the countryside and back roads of Avery County delivering food to families and assisting in the operations of area food banks, the First Things Foundations is wrapping up its summer volunteer program. While some members are returning home, others are gearing up to begin a project to better establish roots in the region.
First Things Foundation is an international volunteer organization that seeks to support local visionaries through charitable work and by establishing community projects. The organization has worked in Guatemala, Sierra Leone, the Georgia Republic and most recently in Appalachia.
Eileen Maiocco is one of the organization’s volunteers who will be returning home soon after she spent a summer assisting Feeding Avery Families, Reaching Avery Ministries, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors and helping the Avery County Schools system with its summer food distribution program. An experienced traveler, Ellen returned to the United States from Guatemala due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic internationally. She has accepted a job in her hometown of Yakima, Wash., where she will be teaching Spanish in the local school system.
“It’s been an unexpected journey for sure,” Maiocco said. “It has been the best experience though, especially coming back from a different country, a different community, especially one like Guatemala that has a lot of cultural differences. (Newland has) been a nice place to adjust slowly back into the pace of American life.”
FTF works to lift the burden of poverty in communities across the globe by listening to the needs of the community and the ideas of local entrepreneurs. The organization then helps these communities by accessing grant funding and providing volunteer work. Maiocco spent her time in Guatemala by doing just that. She was able to help a local restaurateur reopen his bakery, and he was able to eventually expand by opening another bakery during the pandemic.
“It’s been its own experience as well,” Maiocco said of her time in the mountains. “We were talking about the poverty and the challenges of generational poverty here, and I’ve learned a lot about that. I never thought that I would be in this part of the world, and I’m so glad I did.”
FTF volunteer Austin Klise will be sticking around for a bit longer and will be assisting in the organization’s next project in the area. Klise said that his experience this past summer has been invaluable as the organization figures out how it can make a greater impact locally.
“It’s always fun going into a new community and figuring out all the assumptions you had that are wrong. I think it’s a huge success story in a sense of the work we got to do and also that foundation that we set up for the work we’re going to do, because we will have more people back here and they’ll be here on a larger scale and on a longer timeline. So the organizational knowledge we gained during the time we were here is going to be really important to transfer to the next generation of volunteers that are not doing relief work but more development work,” Klise said.
According to FTF Field Director Dan Padrnos, the organization just hired two volunteers to go to Sierra Leone in September and has more volunteers in the pipeline for Georgia, Appalachia and Guatemala. However, the organization is looking to establish a more long-term project in the area. Padrnos said that the organization is looking at possibly opening up a cafe to help fund its mission, but the idea is currently in the planning stages.
“I’ll really miss these guys. I got here in January and everyone came in April, so it’s been a very pleasant surprise after being here myself and trying to figure out the community,” Padrnos added. “This project has been a really nice way for me to meet a ton of people through a really adventurous team. It’ll be a bummer when they leave, but overall it’s been a really good chance for our organization to take a break from all of our international work and have everyone be on the same page.”
