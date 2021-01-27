HIGH COUNTRY — Throughout the previous year, the First Things Foundation was busy sowing seeds across the region, but now the nonprofit organization is beginning to set a foundation of a different kind, planting roots as it plans a long-term project as part of its mission in Appalachia.
Founded by John Heers, First Things Foundation is similar to many missionary organizations, yet it completes its projects with a twist. Instead of providing temporary aid and donations to those in need, FTF’s field operatives join forces with local entrepreneurs and help them build out their vision to establish a long-term business or service project in the community that its members have chosen to serve.
FTF projects have been completed across the globe, including in countries like Guatemala, Sierra Leone and the Georgia Republic. As far as the organization’s mission in America goes, it has found a community partner with Neighbors Feeding Neighbors Food Ministry in Spruce Pine. According to Heers, FTF’s members go where the need is, and a project is currently in the works between the two organizations.
“Just like our work always does, we have found traction among the local communities, and we’re starting to do a project there. We’re trying to open a store,” Heers said. “Basically we’re partnering with Neighbors Feeding Neighbors to create income that goes back into their ministry and also supports (FTF) and gives us a presence in the community of Appalachia.”
Heers added that the organization is currently looking for a location and is setting its sights on the Boone area. The idea for the shop came about through Alan and Amy Hoilman, who are the directors of Neighbors Feeding Neighbors.
According to Heers, the Hoilmans have access to a plethora of antiques and unique Appalachian artifacts. These items, along with artifacts from Sierra Leone, the Georgia Republic and other places that FTF members have collected over the years, are what Heers hopes will be the driving force that creates the income to enable both organizations to continue carrying out their missions over the long haul.
“It will be a really eclectic place that will have an antique feel, sort of a general store that will have some weird, cool stuff in it,” Heers said.
While the project is still in the developing stages, other ideas for the store are also floating around, with the possibilities of a coffee shop or other amenities eventually being added on to the location. As the new project gets under way, FTF is also continuing to focus its mission on the Avery and Mitchell county areas.
According to FTF Field Director Daniel Padrnos, the organization is currently welcoming a new volunteer who will be assisting NFN, and FTF is searching for one more volunteer who can help assist Feeding Avery Families. These volunteers will also be hitting the ground running by getting the potential project in Boone started. Meanwhile, Heers and Padrnos will be looking for someone to manage the store.
“A couple of priorities right now are to find a manager, someone dedicated to sort of owning the whole project, at least as it’s framed right now. One of things we’ve been working on is finding someone interested who knows the area and would be a good personality, someone who knows a thing or two about antiques and maybe coffee, too. We’re also working on finding a location,” Padrnos said.
Those who are interested and would like to partner with FTF can contact the organization by calling 1 (239) 687-6469, emailing info@first-things.org or by clicking to first-things.org.
