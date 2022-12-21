NEWLAND - Wednesday, Dec. 21, marks the first day of the winter season in the United States and the rest of the Northern Hemisphere. Winter officially starts at 4:48 p.m. with the beginning of the Winter Solstice. It also marks the shortest day of the year with just eight hours and 46 minutes of daylight.
For years, the Winter Solstice traditionally marked the time of year when farmers and families knew that their crops would not be able to grow, but it would be the right time of year to slaughter hogs and cattle for meat to get them through the cold months. The meat could also be better preserved in the colder temperatures without risk of spoiling. The Winter Solstice happens each year either on Dec. 21 or Dec. 22.
While this is considered the astronomical start to winter, the meteorological start to winter each year is Dec. 1. Temperatures have not been too cold yet to start the winter months, however that is all about to change. According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, the low temperature Friday night will be around zero in large parts of the High Country with temperatures below zero at the highest elevations. The high temperature on Christmas Eve will be around 15 degrees. Low temperatures are expected to remain in the single digits on Christmas Eve night and Christmas night with a high temperature on Christmas Day around 24 degrees.
Wintry precipitation is also in the forecast this week with freezing rain possible Wednesday night and snow expected Thursday night and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.