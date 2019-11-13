NEWLAND — The Rock Gym was taken over on Nov. 8 to raise awareness for after school programs via a Lights On Afterschool event.
Lights On Afterschool is a program of Afterschool Alliance. Afterschool Alliance is a national nonprofit that advocates for afterschool programming. The Avery County event was hosted by WAMY Community Action, which provides the afterschool program for Avery County Schools.
The event featured food, activities for kids, information and some presentation s as well.
A representative from Senator Thom Tillis’ office attended to show support for the program, as well as support provided from Chris Vecchione, the assistant director of federal programs for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
Avery County Sheriff’s Office was also on hand to demonstrate what some of its K9s are capable of, from a mild-mannered labrador retriever trained as a drug dog to an athletic bite dog.
WAMY Family and Community Coordinator Abigail Swanger was chosen as one of Afterschool Alliance’s ambassadors in September.
“Part of the ambassador program is holding one of these events, so I started planning as soon as I got home from training,” Swanger said.
Swanger explained the goal of the event is community awareness, to let the community know why the programs are important to local kids, which receives federal funding to continue their existence.
“Afterschool programming is really important to Avery County as a whole,” Swanger said.
One point made by a recent report on juvenile crime points to the hours immediately following school having the highest rate of juvenile offenses.
WAMY also recently received a new passenger van via a grant provided by High Country Charitable Foundation that allows the nonprofit to shuttle students from afterschool programs.
