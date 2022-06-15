Red Stone Revival was one of the musical acts at this year’s Summer Fest on June 11 and 12. The band’s influences include Waylon Jennings, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell, according to their website. Pictured from left to right are Ryan Chapman, Robert Hildreth and Justin Wyatt.
NEWLAND — More than 25 vendors and six performers gathered at Heritage Park on June 11 and 12 for the inaugural Avery County Summer Fest.
The festival was curated by the Avery County Chamber of Commerce and drew in 1,072 patrons on Saturday and 625 on Sunday, said Anne Winkleman, executive director of the chamber.
“It was such a success we are planning for our second annual Summer Fest next year,” Winkleman said.
Various vendors sold candles, soaps, leather crafts, metal works, glass art, pottery, clothing, jewelry and more. The kids area included an inflatable slide and bouncy house. Trucky Cheese, Sips Soda Shop, Tim Cummings Cotton Candy, Mookie’s Kettle Korn, Little Red Grill and Famous Brick Oven Pizza set up shop as well.
Phyllis Lambert, owner of Bloomin’ Plates, came from Belmont to sell garden sculptures, birdbaths and feeders at Summer Fest. She said she finds the materials for her pieces at thrift stores and yard sales and upcycles them into garden decorations. In the past, she’s vended in Sugar Mountain and at the Woolly Worm Festival, she said.
“I love coming to festivals and meeting new people and, you know, just being outside and doing something different on weekends,” Lambert said.
Ginger Jordan moved up to the mountains with her husband after they retired, which is when she started doing crafts and eventually started Ginger Mountain Rustic, she said. Now, she said she sells “a little bit of everything,” including dreamcatchers and wood crafts.
“I knew I wanted to do some crafts, but I started with the candles and the soaps,” she said. “I just fell in love with it and it kind of exploded.”
Between both days, Chrissy Kasper and the Avery County Cloggers, Elvis and Dolly, Red Stone Revival, The McGuires, Claire and David Kimmel and Tom Pillion performed on the outside stage of the Avery Community Center.
John Greene has been an Elvis Presley tribute artist for decades. His wife, Carrie Greene, has performed as Dolly Parton alongside him for years. The two performed a wide variety of songs, from Elvis’s original songs to gospel songs to “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.
Greene said he thinks the decision to have a festival in June was a great idea, and he sees it being a very successful event in the years to come.
“They’ve got a good foundation for it, and I think if they continue to promote it, that it will be more successful each and every year, kind of like the Woolly Worm Festival,” he said. “It started out very small and became very big.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.