NEWLAND — The first class of Avery County High School graduated in 1969, and that first class held a reunion earlier this year to celebrate the landmark 50th anniversary of the school.
Another reunion to honor all classes, which took place on Oct. 26, follows the example of three defunct high schools in the county which each holds a reunion for all former classes rather than a single one.
The gathering featured a program which was hosted by local radio talent and alumni Phillip Greene. Greene delivered an invocation and Tim Berry performed the National Anthem, following the presentation of the colors by VFW Post 4286 members.
There was a special recognition for the school’s first class of 1969 and teachers in the crowd were honored as well, followed by recognitions by class.
ACHS Principal Phillip Little spoke to the alumni about the construction project at the high school which began earlier this year, and what the project would do for the school. The construction is entirely changing the front fascia of the facility and will culminate in the demolition of two of the old pod sections that make up the original building.
There was a memorial table set out with names of deceased alumni and a candle was lit in their honor.
“The numbers aren’t maybe what they hoped they were,” Greene said, noting he hopes the word gets out in the future the reunion will be every year after Homecoming at the high school, though he anticipated the attendance might be low for the first reunion of its kind.
“We just want to get more people here, and get the word out that we’re a family at Avery,” Greene said.
Danica Goodman also helped organize the event, and said everyone has friends in other classes as well, so when people move away and come back to reunions for just their class reunion, no one gets to see other friends.
“It was an all-encompassing reunion for all classes so that everybody can be reacquainted and reunited, so that they don’t have to wait for a funeral to do it,” Goodman said.
Goodman also expected the turnout to be low for the first reunion, and said more attended than she imagined would.
Door prizes were awarded at the event and refreshments with a social period following the program. Next year’s edition will also be at the high school the day after Homecoming.
