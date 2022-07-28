Don Fox Presenting Check to Linville VFD.jpg

Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox presents a check totaling almost $50,000 to Linville Volunteer Fire Department on July 28. The funds will be used for purchasing lifesaving equipment similar to that which helped to save Fox's life at Grandfather Mountain last year.

 Photo submitted
Don Fox, Robin Peters, Local Franchisees Larry Chandler & Jay Andrews & Grant Award to Linville VFD.jpg

Don Fox, Robin Peters, and Firehouse Subs local franchisees Larry Chandler and Jay Andrews present a grant award to Linville Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, July 28.
Don Fox_Grandfather Mountain2.jpg

Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox as he was treated for a heart attack by Linville Volunteer Fire Department personnel on Grandfather Mountain in 2021.
CEO Don Fox Reuniting with Garrett Stonesifer, Firefighter Paramedic.jpg

Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox reunites with LVFD firefighter paramedic Garrett Stonesifer a year after Stonesifer had assisted Fox with medical care during a heart attack on Grandfather Mountain.

