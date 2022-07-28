Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox presents a check totaling almost $50,000 to Linville Volunteer Fire Department on July 28. The funds will be used for purchasing lifesaving equipment similar to that which helped to save Fox's life at Grandfather Mountain last year.
LINVILLE — On the one-year anniversary of Linville Volunteer Fire Department's role in helping to save his life on Grandfather Mountain, Firehouse Subs CEO Don Fox reunited with the heroic volunteer first responders who trekked 5-plus miles across the mountain to save his life, presenting the department with a check of approximately $50,000 during a check presentation ceremony at the fire station on Thursday, July 28.
One year ago while vacationing in Linville Fox suffered the unthinkable – a heart attack at 5,000 feet atop Grandfather Mountain. Thankfully, the rescuers were able to come to his aid to stabilize and evacuate him that day.
"I will always be grateful to Linville Volunteer Fire Department for saving my life one year ago. My experience was a huge reminder how important it is that our first responders have the lifesaving equipment they need," Fox said. "What a joy to be here to see the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation present this grant to these volunteer heroes."
It’s not every day that someone survives the unthinkable and gets the opportunity to reunite with the heroes that saved your life. Alongside this heartwarming reunion, the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation also unveiled a $50,000 grant to Linville Volunteer Fire Department, used to purchase a defibrillator and mobile resuscitation system, like what was used to save Fox’s own life.
"This is a very special day for us. Not only are we grateful to reunite with Don one year after his rescue, but we are greatly appreciative to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for our newest piece of lifesaving equipment," Linville Volunteer Fire Department Captain Roy Dellinger said. "Thanks to this grant award, we will be able to provide lifesaving assistance for cardiac emergencies and deliver high-quality CPR on the go.”
To date, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $2,870,000 to first responder organizations across North Carolina and $859,218 in the Charlotte region.
(0) comments
