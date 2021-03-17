NEWLAND — The Avery County Fire Commission addressed the state of the Elk Park Volunteer Fire Department building during its monthly meeting on Thursday, March 11, by appointing a committee to oversee its potential demolition and reconstruction.
Chairman Bill Beuttell addressed those in attendance and informed them of the state of the fire department’s building. It has been previously reported that after an inspection, it was revealed that the Elk Park Fire Department building had been built on top of the site of an old sawmill. The fire department is currently operating out of the old rescue squad building.
“Elk Park’s fire department is sinking into the ground, and there’s going to be substantial repair or moving to fix that. What we are looking to do is to get Elk Park a stable and level fire department. We are looking to put together a committee who is part of Elk Park, a part of the commission and a county commissioner so they can start meetings to figure it out, because this is not going to be easy, cheap or a simple solution to their issue,” Beuttell said.
After some discussion, the commission appointed its ad hoc committee, which will explore all options to give Elk Park and its taxpayers the best option they have in order to resolve the situation. The commission approved the appointment of Johnny Mathes, Mark Taylor, Mike Ellenburg, Tim Franklin and Dennis Aldridge.
“I want to say thank you (to the members) for the extra time and effort. This may take a little while, and there’s going to be a lot of discussion,” Beuttell said.
At the onset of the meeting, Newland Fire Chief Bryan Bodford requested that the commission consider funding a truck that needs repair. Bodford said that the fire department had purchased the truck out of necessity through a private transaction and was unable to fund repairs in the amount of $10,000. Beuttell and the commission expressed support for funding the truck, however, the commission would have to be part owner in order to justify spending public funds on the vehicle. Bodford agreed to submitting a formal request through the Newland Fire Department’s board.
The commission then discussed purchasing a generator for the Linville Volunteer Fire Department in the amount of $5,600 but decided to make the decision at a later date. As the next order of business, the commission discussed the possibility of contracting with an outside attorney, rather than using the county attorney. The outside legal counsel works exclusively with fire departments and writes policies, conducts background checks and drug testing. The commission will explore the possibility during budget time.
The commission also explored the idea of purchasing containers for the Elk Park Fire Department to house its equipment, as it would cost less to own the containers than to rent. As the last order of business, Beuttell reported that most firefighters in the county have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
The commission met in closed session before adjourning.
