NEWLAND — A house fire claimed a home off Temple Springs Road late Friday morning, July 17.
According to Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan, emergency response arrived on scene around 10:30 a.m. after 911 communications received a call about heavy smoke billowing out of the residence. By the time emergency personnel arrived on scene, flames had ignited the building and eventually “gutted” the residence. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but the fire had made the home inhabitable.
The residents of the home, a family of three, were not home during the time of the fire. The cause of the ignition was likely due to an electrical outlet in the living room area that was smoldering for some time before oxygen accelerated the burn, according to Buchanan. The family has since been displaced and are working with the American Red Cross, who have provided the family with clothes and other materials. Buchanan reported that the family did have a place to stay after having lost their home.
“Today we had pretty warm temperatures. We had a couple of firefighters with a little heat exhaustion. We had EMS look at them, and they were released them on scene,” Buchanan said.
Newland Volunteer Fire Department, Linville Central Rescue Squad, Elk Park Volunteer Fire Department, Avery Emergency Medical Services, a ladder truck and the Avery County Fire Marshal each responded to the scene of the incident.
