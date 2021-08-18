SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The second Fine Arts and Master Crafts Festival returned to Sugar Mountain this weekend featuring artists from all up and down the East Coast.
Running from Friday to Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15, the festival had art of all mediums including pottery, jewelry, photography, painting and more. While the artists come from far and wide, many said they will be continuing to attend events in the High Country, such as the Woolly Worm Festival, giving locals more opportunities to see their beautiful work again.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
