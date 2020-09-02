SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Avery County Chamber of Commerce will host the third of its scheduled Fine Art and Master Crafts Festivals Friday to Sunday, Sept. 11 to 13, at Sugar Mountain Resort, located at 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive.
Event hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The juried festivals feature an eclectic gathering of unique handcrafted wares from fine artists and master crafters. Fine art examples are photography, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, weaving, glass art, wood crafts, wood furniture, specialty candles, body care, soaps and many more. The Avery Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival benefits the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
Food vendors, including Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts & Pretzels, will be on hand with savory options.
For more information, call the Avery Chamber of Commerce at (828) 898-5605, email chamber@averycounty.com or info@averycounty.com.
