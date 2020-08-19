SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Avery County Chamber of Commerce hosted its second installment of the Avery Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival from August 14 to 16. Art enthusiasts reconvened at the base of Sugar Mountain Resort once more, as an eclectic mix of potters, artisans, sculptors, jewelers and other vendors displayed their wares and handmade crafts.
Fine Art and Master Crafts Festival returns to Sugar Mountain
- By Luke Barber luke.barber@averyjournal.com
