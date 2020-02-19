NEWLAND — North Carolina public school students will be required to pass an economics and personal finance class in order to graduate starting with the 2020-21 freshman class.
N.C. House Bill 924 was passed into law in July 2019, mandating the development of the course to teach financial literacy. According to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the national standard for K-12 personal finance education defines financial literacy as “the ability to use knowledge and skills to manage one’s financial resources effectively for lifetime financial security.” This is the definition published by Jump$tart, a a national nonprofit coalition of organizations that states it has a commitment to advancing youth financial literacy.
The bill states that the financial literacy course would cover topics such as the true cost of credit, choosing and managing a credit card, borrowing money for an automobile or other large purchase, home mortgages, credit scoring and credit reports and planning and paying for post-secondary education.
“Financially literate people use their knowledge and understanding of economics, money, credit, saving, investing, budgeting, etc. to make informed decisions about their personal finances,” according to NCDPI. “From everyday spending to long-term financial planning, effective management of money, credit, savings and investments requires individuals to use their financial knowledge to plan for and further personal goals.”
Author and financial guru Dave Ramsey states on his website that financial literacy is changing communities for the better as “the majority of people don’t know how to handle their money.”
Ramsey referenced a report by the National Financial Educators Council that had more than 17,000 people from all 50 states take a National Financial Capability Test. According to Ramsey, the report states that less than half — 48 percent — of participants were able to pass the 30-question test that covered topics like budgeting, paying bills, setting financial goals and other personal-finance related subjects.
“It’s one thing to learn how to add and subtract in elementary school, but it’s something else entirely to actually apply those principles to your own finances,” Ramsey states on his website. “Most Americans live paycheck to paycheck, and it’s largely because of a gap between what the math says they can afford and what they actually spend.”
To combat this, Ramsey said many young people are increasing their financial literacy knowledge through personal finance courses in high school. According to Ramsey, Ramsey Solutions Research surveyed more than 76,000 American students who had taken a personal finance class, and he states that many of the results are a “stark contrast” to the NFEC report.
According to Executive Director of Academic Services for Avery County Schools Ellis Ayers, the personal finance course transition process had already begun within the district prior to the state’s decision, as ACS previously recognized the need and shifted toward adding the course to the ACHS graduation requirement.
“A couple of years ago when we developed our strategic plan, one of the pieces that all our stakeholders noticed within our district was that our students were deficient in understanding and having direct personal finance literacy skills. There were several other districts that we were aware of that had implemented personal finance as a graduation requirement, so we opted to do that as well,” Ayers said.
In the case of Avery’s district, officials decided that the course would be an offering for upper classes rather than at the freshman level.
“We didn’t want to install it as a freshman-level course. We wanted to do it as an upper-level course where students had more familiarity and life experience, with maybe having a part-time job or saving for a car or a little closer to graduation and trying to pay for post-graduate plans, those type of things,” Ayers added. “We put the graduation requirement effective with this year’s freshman class, so this year’s freshmen aren’t taking the course yet, but they will have to take it prior to graduation.
“The state since that point has changed social studies requirements,” Ayers continued. “The personal finance course we were going to teach through our Career and Technical Education department now has been closed out, and the state is opening up a social studies course that is a graduation requirement, basically motioning toward the direction we were already moving in.”
Ayers explained that the N.C. public school system operates under its current graduation requirement of four credits of a social studies-type course, with a civics and economics course, two U.S. history courses and a world history course.
With the personal finance requirement now added to the course mix, the state is moving from two U.S. history requirements to one, with personal finance serving to replace the second U.S. history course.
Ayers noted that even though the second history course has been removed from the equation, the scope of the single class now required will broaden from its predecessors.
“Previously the two U.S. history courses required would generally include a pre-Civil War course and post-Civil War course. Now it’s going to turn into a more global survey class, but there is a two-year transition when that is taking place,” Ayers explained. “The state is rolling out a curriculum change effective for next year where we are still allowed to teach American (history) I and II, as well as we can pick up the more global-survey U.S. history course. In all likelihood, we’re still going to teach American I and American II next year, then phase in with our current ninth graders where, when they advance into 11th grade, they’ll take one U.S. history course then finish up by taking their personal finance course as a senior.”
High school staff, including those affected within the various departments, have responded in a generally positive manner to the new course requirement.
“The teachers are taking it in stride. We’ve been already in the process of specifically moving world history as a 10th grade course as it aligns well with English II, since there is a world literature component in that course. As we were making those moves, it has been pretty seamless,” Ayers noted. “Mr. [ACHS Principal Phillip] Little at the high school is a former high school history teacher, and has really taken the lead to make sure that we have everything lined up as best we can for students, as well as helping the teachers get through the understanding of their curriculum changes.”
Learning the responsibility of managing personal finance will not only educate future students through the high school requirement, but also as a by-product may serve to benefit families as a whole.
“Parents are going to be pleased with the fact that the personal finance component will be coming into play,” Ayers said. “I think that intentional opportunity for students to really see what being financially independent looks like in terms of the way they may want to approach their lives as they graduate high school, some of the principles they want to employ as they manage their households and finances, I believe parents are going to be very pleased that it’s now part of a course that all students will take.”
Kayla Lasure contributed reporting to this story.
