BANNER ELK — The last Art on the Greene for the year took place on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4.
It was a little rainy at the previous Art on the Greene event on Aug. 6 and 7, but Banner Elk Town Manager Rick Owen said that the weather last weekend was great overall. This event had 53 vendors and around 60 booths, which is an increase from how many there were in August, he said, and plenty of people came to browse the booths.
“This is a good crowd for a Sunday, and we’ve had a great turnout overall,” Owen said.
There’s always a variety of pieces in different media and styles for sale at Art on the Greene, from paintings to photographs to pottery.
Candace Conklin, a retired art teacher from Myrtle Beach, S.C., has been coming to the show for three years. Conklin makes unique stuffed animals, beaded bracelets, necklaces and earrings, small clay pieces and more. Her booth drew the attention of many children who attended the event, who were all interested in her stuffed dolls and little monsters.
“It’s always a great show,” she said. “We love coming up here.”
Art on the Greene brings people from near and far to sell. Ken Zech, owner of Just 4 U Jewelry, for example, comes from Alabama to sell his handmade jewelry, while Brad Gates, a local pointillism artist, travels from Blowing Rock.
Jennifer Harkey from Greensboro used to work in a studio with small stained glass pieces or church windows. Once she stopped doing that, she started making decorative glass pieces and wind chimes, and now she mostly does commissions. Harkey came to Art on the Greene in July as well.
“I think this weekend went really well,” she said. “I think everyone’s back from vacation so they’re stopping by, and the weather has been really nice.”
All proceeds from Art on the Greene benefit the Historic Banner Elk School, Owen said. The historic school is a hub for the arts in Banner Elk, housing the Banner Elk Artists Gallery, Ensemble Stage professional theater and a community book exchange. The only other fundraising event they do for the school is the annual Historic Banner Elk School Golf Classic, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 26, at Beech Mountain this year.
