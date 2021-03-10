ROAN MOUNTAIN — One of Avery County’s newest nonprofit organizations, Fight Hunger, is looking to feed the less fortunate through the opening of its own restaurant in Carter County, Tenn., this summer.
Americano Steakhouse, the brainchild of Fight Hunger founders Troy Boane and Bradley McMurray, looks to operate as a steakhouse with a higher calling. With more than 50 years of combined experience in the restaurant industry, the two founders are planning on operating the locally owned establishment as a means to help fellow residents in Roan Mountain and Avery County.
A percentage of the restaurant’s profits will be directed toward Fight Hunger, as well as to address the spiritual and physical needs of those who have the least in the local community and to train and equip the previously unemployed in the restaurant trade. Through these efforts, Fight Hunger will help fight against extreme life challenges such as poverty, homelessness and the slow, uphill battle of recovering from substance abuse or incarceration.
“I had a vision that this is what I should be doing. Instead of moving to some big city, running some big chain of restaurants, I felt like this is what I was supposed to do. So here we are,” Boane said.
Americano Steakhouse will be located in Roan Mountain, Tenn., across the road from Bob’s Dairyland. Dinner will be served Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sundays. The menu will include steaks, fresh seafood, pastas and more. While the new restaurant will certainly help aid the expansion of Fight Hunger’s mission, additional plans for the nonprofit are also in the works.
Last fall, Fight Hunger began its service in the High Country through the distribution of what are affectionately known as “bags of love,” or bags of freshly cooked meals that families only have to put into the microwave or oven to enjoy. The meals are provided by Mrs. Pumpkins, a gourmet deli/bakery based out of Winston-Salem. These bags include white chicken chili, chicken tetrazzini, macaroni and cheese, beef stew, spaghetti with meat sauce, chicken pot pie, desserts, bananas, bread and other delicacies.
A part of Fight Hunger’s mission in the area will eventually include a local storefront where patrons will be able to purchase meals that will in turn go back to feeding local families that Fight Hunger serves. Boane likens the nonprofit’s strategy to one popular business model.
“It’s going to be a store where it’s going to self-fund itself. Someone buys a chicken pot pie and we donate a chicken pot pie. You buy an apple pie and we donate an apple pie. You buy a macaroni and cheese and we give a macaroni and cheese. There will also be ways for people to buy packages, so can they support a family and buy a kit for $25 that will be dinner for a family of four. Like Tom’s Shoes or Bombas Socks, (these organizations) self-fund themselves. You buy a pair of socks, and they give a pair of socks to homeless people. It’s that kind of model that we’re going to duplicate,” Boane said.
Once the restaurant gets going and Fight Hunger is able to open its storefront, Boane says that Fight Hunger will be able to significantly expand its operations and help address the needs that are present in the community.
“I think there’s a need to assist 600 to 700 families monthly in Avery County and Carter County easily. That’s the type of need we have here,” Boane said. “The focus with Fight Hunger is to provide gourmet meals where they stick this stuff in the oven, bake it and they have a full, nutritious meal to feed a family of four. It’s very easy. If a husband’s wife has been put in the hospital because she’s got cancer, like a family we benefited with RAM’s Rack, when he comes home he’s got nothing to eat. But if he puts (one of the meals) in the oven, he pulls that stuff out and he’s got dinner. When his wife comes home and she’s still healing and doesn’t have the energy to cook, he can still provide dinner for her. It helps supplement a need that people have.”
Fight Hunger can be contacted by emailing fighthungerinc@gmail.com.
