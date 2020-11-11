BANNER ELK — Avery County’s newest nonprofit initiative Fight Hunger is stepping into the fray to help those in the community who are food insecure.
Fight Hunger has been delivering bags of meals, or as they call them “bags of love” to food insecure families ahead of the holidays to ensure that people in the community do not experience lack. The organization orchestrates its distributions, however, with a twist. Gourmet meals are prepared ahead of time, and all the recipient has to do is heat the food up in the oven, which is then typically ready in less than an hour.
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Fight Hunger founders Troy Boane and Bradley McMurray delivered 10 bags of food prepared by Mrs. Pumpkins, a bakery based in Winston-Salem, to families in need. The bags included white chicken chili, chicken tetrazzini, macaroni and cheese, beef stew, spaghetti with meat sauce, chicken pot pie, desserts, bananas and bread.
“Everybody who is less fortunate still has an oven and they have a refrigerator,” Boane said. “So they take (the food) out, and we also dropped some food off to some elderly people today, but if they can’t cook or they don’t know how to put a meal together that is nutritious and beneficial for them, this allows us to be able to supplement some people’s needs and be a blessing to them.”
Mrs. Pumpkins has been baking pumpkin pies and preparing meals since 1985 when the family, who owns the bakery, began selling to wholesale customers out of their basement at their home in Tobaccoville, NC. Earlier this year, Boane and McMurray started Fight Hunger in partnership with the bakery to help provide a charitable end to the popular business.
“We started the charitable part with them. Troy and I sat down with the owners, and they agreed to come on with us and make it reasonably priced to provide meals for these families. They have offered their goods to us at a charitable rate,” McMurray said.
Boane lives in Avery County and worked closely with McMurray, who is also his business partner, to bring Fight Hunger to Banner Elk. The duo has experience in the mission field and has plans to eventually open a physical Fight Hunger location in Banner Elk that will operate as a Mrs. Pumpkins storefront.
“If you’ve heard of Tom’s Shoes or something like that, they’re mission is you buy one, we donate one. Once we find a location, it will be Fight Hunger and Mrs. Pumpkins together. They don’t do that in Winston-Salem, but the mission is that it funds itself. You buy a pot pie, then the community is being blessed,” Boane said.
For now, Boane and McMurray are doing distributions out of the back of their pickup truck and are delivering ready-to-eat meals personally to each family.
“This is food that you would buy and give to your mother or someone like that. So the whole idea is that it’s food you enjoy,” Boane said.
