BANNER ELK — From animal services to return rates at the county jail, community members in Avery County are always looking for ways to work together for improvement. Jim Swinkola, community liaison for the High Country Charitable Foundation, brought together a large group of Avery residents and more to discuss issues the county is facing and to network solutions together.
Jim Ward, director of the High Country Charitable Foundation spoke about the HCCF and his other organization, Advocates for the Care of Animals in Avery County, and his efforts to support animal services in the county. He said his organizations would be interested in helping anybody else in the county looking to make changes politically and impact the situation of animal services.
Avery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy William Lee Buchanan spoke in regards to Freedom Life, a program from McDowell County that he and other members of the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and jail hope to begin. Freedom Life Ministries uses faith as a means of helping those who are or have previously been incarcerated. Buchanan said that the county needs to find volunteers willing to donate their time and who are able to drive clients of the program to meetings or appointments as well as charitable donors.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
