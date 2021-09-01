AVERY COUNTY — Feeding Avery Families has raised $10,000 through the raffle of a 1983 Mercedes 380 SL Roadster to support its operations which supply food to those in need in Avery County.
According to FAF executive director Dick Larson, the organization sold all 100 of their tickets. The car, which was raffled on Aug. 26, was donated earlier this summer by a consistent donor to the organization who wished to remain anonymous.
According to Larson, FAF did have to take ownership of the car, register and insure it, which knocked a few dollars off of the revenue made from the raffle, but ultimately they received more than $9,500.
“This raffle more or less replaced our Empty Bowls fundraiser,” Larson said.
In previous years, FAF has hosted a soup dinner at the recreation center at Land Harbor, but has not done so this year or last due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he has never hosted a raffle before but is thrilled with how well the event went.
Larson said FAF is continuing its food distributions at its location in Newland the first four Fridays of every month. Additionally, he said the organization is looking for land to build a larger facility.
“I want to get back to having our clients come inside and do their own shopping,” Larson said.
An individual method of food distribution, this allows clients to take their time and choose their own food. “We don’t have the space inside or the parking space for that,” Larson said, stating that expanding their space will allow them to do this and more.
Lastly, Larson said one of the largest programs on FAF’s plate right now is its backpack program. Working through Feeding America, a national nonprofit targeting food insecurity, FAF is supporting a program in which students who qualify receive backpacks and free food at their schools.
Students must have their parents sign a written permission form, and while the qualifications are the same as those for free or reduced school lunches, Larson said that the backpack program has fewer students than the number that qualify. He said that last year the program had around 125 to 150 students, and that FAF will be receiving an updated count of students for the new school year soon as well as a new set of backpacks from MANNA, another nonprofit food bank organization.
FAF continues to support a free food pantry within Avery schools for students to have access to food at any time that requires no form of permission.
To learn more about volunteering for or donating to Feeding Avery Families, click to https://feedingaveryfamilies.org/.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
