HIGH COUNTRY — The need for food across the region has remained exceptionally high as the pandemic has persisted over the course of a year. For nonprofits such as Feeding Avery Families, that has meant that the organizations has had to increase its capacity in order to keep up and respond to the demand.
According to FAF Executive Director Dick Larson, the nonprofit has grown to such an extent that its board has formed a building committee dedicated to the search for additional space, as well as to explore the option of potentially building a new site altogether.
“When I first joined this organization three and a half years ago, I looked at the space that we’re in and thought that within five to 10 years, we’d probably outgrow it as we added more programs and garnered more people to come for food. Well, Covid put that 5- to 10-year acceleration into one year,” Larson said.
The number of people arriving to receive food at FAF’s Friday distributions has been so great that the organization had to restructure its traffic pattern, since the vast number of cars were blocking access to nearby businesses. Larson said that he and the volunteers typically expect to serve 250 families each Friday, despite initially being set up to serve about 150. Furthermore, in November and December, FAF served more than 630 families each month, even though distributions were not held on the week of the holidays.
“People are still out of work and needing food,” FAF Director JoAnn McMurray said. “I think it was inevitable that this would happen anyway. Employment in the High Country is hard to come by. If people can’t work and feed their families, they need food. So we would like to expand our operation and include some other things if we find a place.”
Larson has expressed interest in the old Lowes Foods property off of River Street, citing the building’s large parking lot and open space inside. The county has been working to attract potential suitors to the property ever since it was vacated in April 2017. However, the prospect of competing with two addition grocery chains in the county has deterred other grocers.
As of September, the price of the property was listed at $1.55 million after having being reduced three times from $1.8 million. While Larson says that the price is out of reach for the nonprofit, and significant renovations will likely have to be completed, the property’s owner, Wooten Enterprises, may benefit in other ways by selling to a nonprofit. After all, no other offers for property were ever finalized, and Larson says it would make an ideal location for FAF.
“The location would be perfect. It’s a very big space, but the question is ‘What does it need?’” Larson said. “We don’t need prime road front. People come to us, because they know where to go. This would allow us to partner with (MANNA FoodBank) much more effectively.”
Whether or not FAF decides to move into an existing space or build one of its own, it will certainly need enough room to host its growing number of programs and projects. This year, FAF has already begun distributing feminine hygiene products and will be expanding its selection of general hygiene products once client choice is allowed to begin again when the health climate returns to normal. In the meantime, these products will be available in FAF’s six community pantries that can be found at five of the local schools and at Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Crossnore.
Additionally, FAF will begin distributing food out into the community sometime this year as a result of a grant received from the High Country Charitable Foundation and the A.M.Y. Wellness Foundation. The distribution will be likely similar to how the First Things Foundation distributed food to the most rural parts of the county this past summer.
Apart from grants, FAF also continues to receive support in a number of ways. Due to the passage of the second COVID-19 stimulus bill, money was allocated to the Temporary Emergency Food Assistance Program, which funds a number of programs that provide relief to low-income earners. Moreover, the nonprofit received generous support from the community over the holiday period.
“What has been just remarkable is that we have been inundated with donations in the last six weeks,” Larson added. “December is always our biggest month for donations, and I think all nonprofits probably get the same, but we have just had a flood of generous donations to help us do this. That’s one of the reasons why we can think about moving.”
The recent influx of support contrasts to a different scenario that Larson and McMurray were facing last spring, yet as the need came pouring once the pandemic began, it caused the organization’s rapid growth, ensuring that FAF will be present for years to come providing critical resources to the community at large.
“Last March, JoAnn and I kept scratching our heads wondering if our donor pool would just dry up. Who knew what was going to happen? But it has been amazing. We got 50 percent more food this year than last year. All of that extra food has been free through MANNA and various government programs. We have yet to reach any of those crisis points that you lay awake at night thinking about,” Larson said. “At some point, we won’t need to keep up the Covid precautions. At some point the economy will be recovering, and at that point the government will and should step back, but right now is not the time.”
