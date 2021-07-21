NEWLAND — On Friday, July 16, Feeding Avery Families hosted its monthly food distribution to support families in need in the county.
The organization recently received a donation of a 1983 Mercedes 380 SL Roadster which will be raffled off for a drawing on August 26. All proceeds of the raffle go to support Feeding Avery Families.
Feeding Avery Families Executive Director Dick Larson said that a little more than 30 tickets have been purchased and that the organization plans to cap the raffle at around 100 tickets, which are being sold for $100 each.
The car was donated by a community member from Grandfather Golf and Country Club who has donated to Feeding Avery Families in the past, but has asked to remain anonymous.
The drawing will take place August 26 at the last of Banner Elk’s Summer Concerts in the Park starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Tate-Evans Town Park Amphitheatre.
