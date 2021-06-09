NEWLAND — Feeding Avery Families is taking its mission on the road. The community food bank, which provides meals and groceries to neighbors in need free of charge, has become the recent recipient of a food distribution van courtesy of the AMY Wellness Foundation and the High Country Charitable Foundation.
FAF Executive Director Dick Larson said that the plan for the van is to use it to begin meeting clients where the need lies, and to allow clients to receive food and supplies in a confidential manner, if they so desire.
“What this is going to let us do is begin getting food out of the distribution center. We’re trying to look for ways to get food to where people are. There are a lot of reasons why people who need food don’t come to our place. Some of (these reasons) aren’t even true, but if people are afraid that they will be somehow threatened because of their citizenship status or if they’re just reluctant to be seen getting free food, this just lets us get food away from us and closer to where people are that need it,” Larson said.
The van will become a familiar site to many Avery residents and passersby in the coming months, as they see the FAF logo adorned on its grey facade criss-crossing across town as it delivers food to the schools, the Williams YMCA, homebound seniors and the community food pantries. This summer, FAF is preparing to deliver food to approximately 300 children across four locations and 80 seniors on a weekly basis.
The need for the van became particularly apparent after a pilot program was completed the previous year through the First Things Foundation, in which volunteers drove a van that was supplied by the school system across the county and delivered food to clients’ homes. With the new van, the delivery program can even be extended into the winter months with the vehicle’s four-wheel-drive capabilities.
“We had just started the backpack program the year before, the school pantries program and the community pantries. We started the Thanksgiving before Covid hit. We weren’t that strapped but when Covid hit, all of the sudden it became a huge effort to try to get food to children’s homes when the schools were closed. We were stocking the pantries minimally to begin with, and now we’re doing it twice a week. I don’t think Covid created those needs, but I think it definitely emphasized and accelerated them,” Larson said.
Larson added that the nonprofit only serves a tenth of the children who are eligible for the backpack program (in which children are supplied with a backpack full of food to take with them on the weekends) since FAF can only serve the children whose parents give written permission to receive the packs. Larson forsees the van giving the organization the capabilities to expand its backpack program, among other ongoing initiatives.
The van was funded through a matching grant program between the High Country Charitable Foundation and the AMY Wellness Foundation, through which each program supplied $25,000 for FAF to purchase the vehicle.
“I think these matching grant programs have a lot of potential, because they get more enthusiasm than simply asking someone to pay it all or not. They have been good to us,” Larson said.
While it has taken a good bit of time for the van to finally arrive at FAF’s doorstep after it was initially ordered in December, the new vehicle will only serve to help FAF continue its mission of eliminating hunger in Avery County.
Feeding Avery Families can be contacted by calling (828) 783-8506 or by emailing feedingaveryfamilies@gmail.com. FAF’s distribution center is located at 508 Pineola Street in Newland, next to Carolina Barbecue.
