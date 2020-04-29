ASHEVILLE — On Wednesday, April 22, 2020, U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn, Jr., sentenced Lonnie Alton Henderson, 47, of Asheville, to 180 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for drug trafficking and firearm offenses, announced Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
Joining U.S. Attorney Murray in making the announcement were Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in North Carolina, and Sheriff Kevin Frye of the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 11, 2019, Henderson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to publicly filed court documents, on Jan. 25, 2018, law enforcement with the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Avery County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of Henderson’s vehicle in Avery County. Law enforcement recovered from inside the vehicle approximately 102 grams of methamphetamine and a Glock 42.380-caliber handgun. As reflected in court documents, Henderson admitted he possessed the firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking offense. Henderson is currently in federal custody.
Henderson’s three co-defendants were previously sentenced by Judge Cogburn. Augustine Manuel Vega, 37, of San Bernardino, Calif., was sentenced to 102 months in prison and five years of supervised release; James Russell, 59, of San Bernardino, Calif., was sentenced to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release; and Robert Preston Clark, 35, of Asheville, was sentenced to 72 months in prison and four years of supervised release.
In making the announcement, U.S. Attorney Murray commended HSI’s Henderson County Office and the Avery County Sheriff’s Office for handling the investigation, and thanked the North Carolina Highway Patrol for their invaluable assistance.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Bradley of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville prosecuted the case.
In a letter from Black Mountain Police Department Chief Shawn Freeman, Frye and his officers were commended for their efforts in bringing the offenders to justice.
“On behalf of the Black Mountain Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations, I would like to formally recognize several Avery County Sheriff’s Office detectives for their contribution and hard work in the case pertaining to the apprehension, prosecution and conviction of Lonnie Henderson in Federal Court in the Western District of North Carolina,” the letter read. “We would like to thank Avery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Detective Frank Catalano, Detective Sergeant Casey Lee, Detective Ridge Phillips and Detective Nathaniel Calvert for their role in assisting Black Mountain Police Department, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Asheville Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in the successful investigation into a nationwide Drug Trafficking Organization, orchestrated by individuals utilizing Asheville as the main hub for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana.
Utilizing the information, personnel and equipment provided by these Avery County detectives, Homeland Security was able to systematically disassemble and gain convictions of members involved in a Nationwide (DTO) centered in California.”
