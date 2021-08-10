ASHEVILLE — At approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle collision with injuries near Milepost 348.5, according to a press release from the National Park Service.
Rangers and local rescue crews arrived on scene and performed CPR on the motorcycle operator, George Wayne Harkins, 74, of Senoia, Ga. Harkins died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the accident.
Harkins was riding northbound with a group of motorcyclists when he lost control in a curve and left the roadway.
No additional details are available, according to the release.
