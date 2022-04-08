BLOWING ROCK — At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, Blue Ridge Parkway dispatchers received a report of a motor vehicle collision near milepost 290 on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Rangers and local rescue crews arrived on scene to find a single occupant, Jonathan Gabriel Reyes Medrano, age 22, of Mexico, deceased as a result of the collision.
It appears Medrano was driving southbound on the Blue Ridge Parkway when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and collide with a tree.
No additional details are available at this time.
