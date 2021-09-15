LINVILLE – North Carolina Highway Patrol reported to a single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 105 at 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.
Trooper J.D Boone responded to the scene where a single vehicle went off the road into the embankment on the highway. According to NCSHP, the vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet van, was traveling South on Hwy. 105 when it failed to maintain lane control and traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway. According to the narrative, the vehicle struck an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its side against the embankment after impact.
NCSHP reported one fatality from the crash, Roland James Miller of Peoria Road in Sugar Grove, the driver of the vehicle.
According to the incident narrative, Miller was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and the toxicology report tested negative for alcohol. The cause of the crash was under investigation by NCSHP as of press time.
NC Hwy. 105 was closed for a number of hours to address the incident, and was cleared and reopened later that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.