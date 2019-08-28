ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — A crash on U.S. Hwy. 19E near Roan Mountain resulted in the death of Jessica Brook Easterday, 28, of Elk Park.
The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 when, according to a fatality report acquired from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Easterday’s vehicle was traveling northbound on Hwy. 19E while the other vehicle, a freight truck not pulling a trailer being driven by Clifford T. Davis, 52, of Roan Mountain, Tenn., was traveling southbound.
According to the report, Easterday’s vehicle crossed the double yellow line in the center of the road and struck Davis’ vehicle head on. Easterday’s vehicle remained in the road while Davis’ ran partly off.
The report indicated an additional report will follow. Both individuals were wearing seat belts. Davis was injured in the incident. There were no citations or criminal charges issued.
