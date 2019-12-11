AVERY COUNTY — Trees have been flying off the lots in Avery and this year marks a more limited supply of trees than last.
High Country Christmas tree growers have had a difficult time meeting demand after a period of over-planting about a decade ago gave way to far less planting in reaction to the marked oversupply of trees.
The dilemma for tree growers, rather than farmers of crops that are grown and sold in one season, is they are in it for the long haul.
A Fraser fir, the signature species in North Carolina, can take 10 years to grow to a popular size for sale. That means growers have to guess in decade intervals when planting trees how many they will need.
North Carolina Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jennifer Greene said the slim supply this year was expected.
“They knew how many they had,” Greene said. “I think that with the choose-and-cut farms as well, a lot of them anticipated a short season, plus Thanksgiving was late.”
The short supply has not scared away buyers. Greene said the retail lots, from growers she has spoken to, are doing well.
Greene agreed that this year is the tightest supply in the aftermath of over-planting, and anticipates the supply issues will remain for the next two or three years.
“There definitely are trees in the ground, but once again it just falls into that cycle,” Greene said, noting how long it takes to grow a tree.
Despite the limited supply, growers have been happy with the season so far.
“It’s been going great,” Avery Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody said, noting the growers have been happy with sales, the weather and transporting trees to lots.
“Everyone’s selling everything they’ve got,” Moody said. “They’re not burning any trees at the end of the season, so to speak, like they have been. Everyone is producing as much as they can possibly produce right now. The higher demand and the supply we have doesn’t fit the demand that’s out there, so they’re making decisions now to increase their production to meet those demands.”
The tight supply has also not prevented local growers from being generous. This year, Avery’s annual Trees for Troops collection, despite the limited supply, managed to collect about 450 trees. That figure is 100 more than the previous year, and collects trees from surrounding counties as well.
