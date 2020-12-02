NEWLAND — Avery County emergency response crews responded to a structure fire on the evening of Friday, Nov. 20, off of Buck Hill Road.
According to Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan, the fire was caused by a small, electric heating unit connected to an extension cord. The resulting blaze caused the whole structure, a mobile home, to burn down. The family who occupied the unit was able to escape unharmed, but the dwelling was unable to be saved. The American Red Cross has since been assisting the family.
Buchanan reminds county residents to be cautious when using electric heaters during the wintertime and to not plug the heater into an extension cord, since most extension cords are not designed to handle the energy required by most electric heaters.
“Those types of heaters, which are often aftermarket plug-in heaters, those are not designed to be plugged into an extension cord. Over time, that extension cord will build up heat, and the extension cord will overload. Essentially, what the problem was was that it started arcing in the extension cord, and that’s what actually started the fire,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan adds that temporary heating is a major cause of fires during the beginning of the winter season.
With the fire located in a remote part of the county, Avery County Communications put out an “all call” to emergency units to send in a brush truck to supply water to the blaze. One fire department had difficulty removing its fire engine from the scene of the incident, but the brush trucks were able to successfully extinguish the fire.
