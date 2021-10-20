Family members and area law enforcement officials are seeking the public's assistance in a local missing person case in southern Avery County.
Michael "Shawn" Hartley of the Ingalls community has been missing from one to two weeks, according to family members. If anyone has any information about Michael "Shawn" Hartley, or has had any contact with him, they are asked to contact Lee Buchanan with Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 733-5718, or contact Josh Sparks with Mitchell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 688-3982.
