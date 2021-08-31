NEWLAND — AJT Editor Jamie Shell this week announced the hiring of Neal Falvey as news reporter for the Avery Journal-Times, effective Aug. 24.
Falvey comes to Mountain Times Publications from Conway, S.C. He earned his master’s degree in education from Coastal Carolina University in 2017, and has served as a high school government and geography teacher at Conway High School, as well as worked for SC Vocational Rehabilitation, working with individuals with disabilities, assisting individuals to be trained for jobs and to attain GEDs and continuing educational goals.
“I’m really excited to be in Avery County. From my brief time here I already feel welcomed. Everyone here has been great and welcoming. I look forward to sharing some good stories for people to read,” Falvey said.
Falvey shared that he enjoys writings from a pair of authors who have provide a positive influence on his career and writings.
“In terms of my writing influences and writing in general, both Jack London and Ernest Hemingway are two of my biggest influences in writing organically,” Falvey added.
“Neal brings a great deal of experience and passion to this position,” Shell added. “Neal is eager and excited about sharing the stories of Avery County and its people, and is looking forward to meeting the residents here. Neal is a tremendous addition to our AJT team.”
Falvey will be covering local government and news, as well as education, crime and feature stories with The AJT.
When not at work, Falvey enjoys spending time snowboarding, and has visited local slopes in Avery County on multiple occasions in the past. He also enjoys watching films and is a fan of music, especially the punk rock genre.
To reach Falvey, email him at neal.falvey@averyjournal.com.
