AVERY COUNTY — As the leaves start turning and summer winds down, residents of Avery County still have plenty of events to look forward to this fall.
Anne Winkelman, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce, said that Avery has a couple of big events hosted by the chamber in the coming months. Most notably, the third weekend of October, the Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with the Banner Elk Kiwanis Club to host the annual Woolly Worm Festival.
Coming back strong after a year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Woolly Worm Festival, in its 44th year, will take place in downtown Banner Elk from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Up to 1,000 worm racers will race during the festival and the winner will predict the upcoming winter weather in Woolly Worm Festival tradition. The winning worm on Saturday will win $1,000, while on Sunday the grand prize winner takes home cash winnings of $500.
According to Winkelman the festival is still in great need of volunteers. She said full days and half days are available in a variety of duties the festival needs filled.
Additionally, the Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual dinner on November 19. Cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and awards to local businesses will be awarded at 7 p.m.
To find out more about the Woolly Worm Festival and volunteer opportunities, click to www.woollyworm.com or www.averycounty.com.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.