LINVILLE — Leaves are beginning to fall across the High Country, and according to Howard Neufeld and Michael Denslow of Appalachian State University, Avery County is one the epicenters for the earliest peaks of the fall color season.
In earlier October, places such as Grandfather Mountain, Sugar Mountain and the Linn Cove Viaduct will reach their fall splendor before the rest of the region. By mid to late October, other locations such as the Blue Ridge Parkway, Linville Falls and lower lying areas will follow suit as leaves change into splendid colors of yellow, orange, red and other fall pallets.
