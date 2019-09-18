NEWLAND — The Avery County Agricultural and Horticultural fair waived admission this year in the hopes of making gains in attendance and raising funds on ride bracelets and the addition to raffling off a new camper.
The fair succeeded in attracting more attendees, completely filling the available parking at Heritage Park during peak hours, as well as having to use space at Pittman Trucking and the Ingles and Roses Express parking lot just down the hill from the fairgrounds.
In the past, most of the fair’s intake, which goes toward funding the next fair as well as supporting scholarships for local kids, has come from admission fees.
“It did a lot better than we thought it was going to,” Avery County Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody said, noting the numbers had not been finalized.
There were enough raffle ticket sales on the camper to make a profit, and will net 25 percent of Midway ride sales.
There are a number of costs associated with the fair for tents, insurance and portable utilities. Moody said the free admission cost about $15,000.
“The fact that we had 7,082 people come in the gates versus the 4,200 or so of previous year, that was pretty close to near doubling what came in last year,” Moody said. “It was a positive in that respect. We’re just going to have to figure out how to reduce our cost, or how to increase our revenue in some other way.”
Moody said seeking more sponsorships may be an option, though with more people coming to the fair there is a need for more parking space and parking management.
The goal is to make enough money off of the fair to put some funds aside for scholarships. Moody said there may be smaller fundraisers throughout the year to raise some additional funds, like the draft pull that took place at Heritage Park earlier this year.
“We saw the response of the citizens and we don’t want to charge to get into the fair,” Moody said. “We’ll just find a couple different ways to make ends meet, and we will, I feel pretty confident that we’re going to be able to pull this off.”
Moody said this year the fair drew people from all over the area, including people who were in the area as tourists and happened to see the fair was free to enter.
