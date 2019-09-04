AVERY COUNTY — Feeding Avery Families, a local nonprofit that distributes thousands of pounds of food to food insecure county residents every month, will be expanding its offerings to community pantries.
The pantries will basically be small storage buildings stocked with nonperishables and open to anyone. The pantries will be the latest effort on the part of the nonprofit to get food to more people.
FAF also recently took over the backpack weekend food program in Avery County Schools and wants to partner with students in Avery County Schools to help keep these pantries, as well as pantries in the schools stocked.
FAF Executive Director Dick Larson said he hopes to construct five total pantries. The materials for the first pantry have been ordered and FAF will be working with a carpentry class at the high school to build them.
Some of the pantries will be located near schools.
Larson added he hopes the pantries can draw an interest from the county's Latino community as well.
"The whole goal is to try to get more food to more people that need it, particularly the children," Larson said. "Obviously, that's the focus of our efforts in the schools, but partnering with the children in an effort to get more food to the county in general."
The pantry network is intended to be a more discreet way for people who need food to get it, and it is based on other community pantry models that have been tried elsewhere, even as nearby as Wilkes County.
"There will be no attempt to track anyone," Larson said, noting none of the food FAF uses will be in the pantries will be provided by the USDA's Emergency Food Assistance Program, which requires qualifications and information on families' food is given directly to by the nonprofit at its distributions out of its Newland facility.
Larson said initially there was no budget to build and stock these pantries, which created a $20,000 budget overage, but a number of grants have made the project possible.
The storage buildings will be six-by-eight feet with centered steel doors.
Larson noted in the conversations he has had with organizers who have taken on similar projects there may be a run on the supplies initially, but as the concept of the pantries settles in people should become comfortable with the ideas the pantries will be there long-term.
In some areas the community makes a point of stocking pantries themselves, though initially FAF will stock them.
"I would love to have more people buying into the idea that we have a problem and we all have to be part of the solution," Larson said.
FAF is on track to distribute about 450,000 pounds of food this year and recently raised $15,000 at its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser.
