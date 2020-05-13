NEWLAND — Feeding Avery Families is looking to get its next food pantry project off the ground by building its next site in Crossnore, but the nonprofit is still waiting to secure a location.
FAF Executive Director Dick Larson is hoping to establish the food pantry somewhere within the town of Crossnore itself at a location that will be easily accessible for families in need of the nonperishable items that FAF provides at its other pantry sites around the county.
Currently FAF has a total of five food pantries which are located on the grounds of Avery County High School, Newland Elementary, Riverside Elementary, Banner Elk Elementary, and Cranberry/Freedom Trail Elementary. The pantries are available 24/7 and those who wish to remain anonymous can access the pantries if they so desire.
“I would like to do this the same way we have done the other ones, which is to say have our high school carpentry class build them, but obviously right now that’s not possible,” Larson said. “What I’m thinking is if we can find somebody with a spare closet or a shed or just a space that we could barrow for a while that people could [use] to come and get food. We could get some signage on it and get it going.”
FAF began its pantry program last fall. Larson coordinated construction efforts with Avery High School manufacturing and hands-on trade instructor Nick Daniels to help get high school students involved with building the pantries. FAF provided the plans and the materials, and Daniels and his students were able to get the pantries installed just in time for Thanksgiving.
Larson said that each pantry costs approximately $1,300 along with additional expenses for signage and to keep stocked. The pantries hold between 300 and 500 pounds of food. Larson said that the pantries have seen increased use recently due to the effects of COVID-19, and that FAF is looking at potentially spending $50 to $100 a week on each pantry in order to keep them stocked.
“[Crossnore] is a fairly isolated place,” Larson said. “It’s much like Riverside. There’s not much industry other than Christmas trees. Whatever factories or mines that may have once been there are all gone. If we have people living in Crossnore who need this and do not have ready access to a car and money to put gas in it, then getting to Newland to get food from us probably isn’t that easy. This would at least put food a lot closer to them.”
Additionally, the grocery stores located within Avery County are all located outside of Crossnore, making them difficult to access for those who are already without a reliable mode of transportation.
FAF can be reached at (828) 783-8506 for inquiries about either volunteering or donating to the nonprofit.
