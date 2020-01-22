NEWLAND — Local area nonprofit Feeding Avery Families continues to fight the battle with food insecurity, partnering with local groups to build and establish food pantries at various school locations across Avery County.
The organization formally dedicated the pantries during an event on Thursday, Jan. 16, at the pantry building just outside Avery County High School, next to the construction trailer being used as part of the high school’s ongoing renovation project.
“We know there are reasons people don’t come to see us. We serve up to 1,300 people a month, but there are more than 3,000 people are eligible. The other 55 or 60 percent aren’t being served, so we looked at why they aren’t being served,” FAF Executive Director Dick Larson said during the dedication. “Part of it is pride, part of it has to do with fear of some of our Latino friends and neighbors being seen, while part of it may be transportation and being unable to get to where we are, so the idea of this was to try to build these units and disseminate them throughout the county so that if you’re down at Riverside or over in Banner Elk or in Cranberry, even if you can’t get to us, there is food available that you can get.”
The pantries were constructed thanks to the work of the carpentry classes of teacher Nick Daniels at Avery High School, who were able to construct a unit in approximately two weeks time, according to Colton Boone, one of the carpentry students who helped build the pantry structures.
The pantries will be available at five locations that are in the vicinity of local schools to serve citizens in multiple communities across Avery County.
“Right now, five pantries is probably all we can do, though we might try to expand that later,” Larson added. “We currently have this pantry at the high school, there’s one at Newland Elementary, there’s one at Banner Elk Elementary, one at Freedom Trail Elementary and one at Riverside Elementary. They’re all available on the school grounds, but are outside and not behind any gates. They’re available 24/7.”
Larson explained the process of planning and construction of the pantries, noting that the original estimate was that each pantry would cost approximately $1,500 each to build, and along with the stocking of each pantry the annual cost for each building would total to approximately $5,000. He added that the project would not have taken flight without the help of several community partners.
“We went to a series of organizations looking for sponsorship in this effort. High Country Charitable Foundation gave us $7,500 toward the project, and Food Lion Feeds contributed a grant, Fifth-Third Bank and its foundation provided us with grant funding and the Presbytery of Western North Carolina, so we had all the buildings funded for the first year,” Larson said. “We anticipate these really catching on and using them, so we’re anticipating that we’ll go through a thousand pounds of food a week keeping them stocked. If they are meeting the need as I expect they will, then we’ll have a significant re-stocking issue to deal with.”
Larson added that additional help of volunteers will continue to maintain the program, along with a vision that the investment of the local schools will increase along the way.
“We have other volunteers that are separate from those running the pantry or backpack programs to help us keep stocked,” Larson explained. “We hope to partner with the Beta clubs at the schools where the students can assist with getting the pantries stocked, which is where I hope we can go with this.”
In 2019, FAF distributed 506,000 pounds of food with the help of a number of volunteers and contributions. In addition to the food pantry program, the organization’s efforts include a food distribution center which is open the first four Fridays of each month and offers 60 pounds of food monthly for each family, including fresh produce and meats.
In addition to the food distributions, a weekend backpack program distributed twice each week in area schools.
Larson stressed that anyone is welcome to visit a pantry site anytime to take items as needed to help supply for self and/or family.
“If you’re uncomfortable receiving charity food or being seen receiving charity food, this will be open at night and on the weekends,” Larson added. “Maybe some older kids, perhaps students in middle school or in high school students would be comfortable using this resource. It’s all open and on the honor system.”
FAF works with a number of organizations to conduct and maintain its food distributions. Among the groups who invest in the organization’s efforts are MANNA FoodBank in Asheville, as well as Food Lion and Lowes Foods in Banner Elk, with additional food received from food drives by local organizations.
For more information on Feeding Avery Families, email Larson at feedingaveryfamilies@gmail.com, visit the organization’s website by clicking to www.feedingaveryfamilies.org or call (828) 783-8506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.