HEATON — It has been just greater than a year since Ethan Church, 29, underwent surgery to fix a malformation that was bleeding near his brain stem, a condition that left him partially paralyzed and with double vision. Now, after more than a year of recovery and physical therapy, Ethan is regaining his mobility and is looking toward the future.
“When I was in the hospital, I had to have two people to help me walk. I couldn’t walk by myself. I had to have help, and I now I can do it with the support of a cane or something else. That’s pretty significant, I think,” Ethan said.
Ethan says he believes he is about 65-percent recovered, a significant achievement given that during his recovery he experienced pneumonia, blood clots and other symptoms that impeded the recovery process, according to his mother, Kim.
“Everything you could have to screw up recovery, he pretty much had,” Kim said. “The big, major goal now is that he wants to be out and be on his own, but we can’t find anywhere for him to live. Obviously, right now we want him to be fairly close to us, because we’re still taking him to therapy and stuff.”
On Aug 27, 2019, Ethan began to experience the symptoms of what he would later learn was the result of cavernous malformations, or abnormal blood vessels, in the brain that was bleeding near his brain stem.
An avid outdoorsman with a flair for adventure, Ethan was working at a hotel in Glacier National Park in Montana earlier that year. Ethan had previously worked at four other national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Yosemite and Rocky Mountain National Park. His passion for the outdoors grew as he was working for a ministry group that performed service on Sundays.
“I’ve just always loved hiking and the outdoors and stuff. That’s just one of my favorite things to do. I thought it was a good way to travel and make my way around the western part (of the country). Hopefully, when I get better, that’s one of my goals is to go more places. I’d like to go overseas somewhere too,” Ethan said.
After succumbing to stroke-like symptoms, such as experiencing weakness in his left arm and a headache, Ethan was taken to a hospital in Montana, which precipitated further trips to numerous hospitals, including Kalispell Regional Medical Center in Montana, Mission Hospital in Asheville and Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, where CT scans were performed and several doctors identified the bleeding of the malformations but expected Ethan’s brain to absorb the blood.
“In Montana it was a smaller hospital that I went to, and when I needed to go for surgery or just for a neurosurgeon to get his take on what was going on, they helicoptered me to a bigger town in Montana,” Ethan said. “It took forever for me to finally get surgery, because they really didn’t want to work on that spot. It kept bleeding over and over, so by the third time, we were referred to Emory in Georgia.”
On Oct. 1, 2019, Ethan returned to Emory, which is renewed for its neurosurgery program. His conditioned worsened to such an extent that he had to be placed on a ventilator and feeding tube after being diagnosed with aspiration pneumonia, the culmination of an uncommon progression of a relatively common disease.
The surgeon who performed the surgery was Dr. Nelson Oyesiku, the program director for the university’s Department of Neurosurgery and editor-in-chief of the medical journal Neurosurgery. In another unexpected turn of events, the doctor performed the surgery by passing through Ethan’s nose and to the back of his skull during a nine-hour procedure on Oct. 3, a first for Dr. Oyesiku.
“He specialized in pituitary tumors in the nose, but he had never done one where he went all the way through (to the back of the skull),” Kim said. “I’m thankful now that they did it that way, because he may have been in a lot worse shape if they had done it another way.”
At the time of the surgery, Oyesiku told The AJT that the malformation had bled repeatedly in the pons, a section of the brain stem, which caused Church to suffer neurological difficulties as a result. The procedure’s goal was to remove the blood clot and as much of the malformation as possible.
Oyesiku said the removal of such malformations often goes through the side or rear of the skull, but the route through the front of the skull is shorter and passed through mostly air and bone, whereas approaching from the other direction involves navigating through numerous nerves connected to the brainstem that control motor functions.
“It’s a high-risk procedure, and it’s a technically difficult procedure,” Oyesiku said. “Obviously there’s lots of room for things to go wrong and potential complications there, but from the standpoint of tolerating the surgery and accomplishing our goals, he’s tolerating well. If anything, his condition is better than it was before.”
Kim was told that Ethan had been given a 50/50 chance to the survive the surgery. However, the challenge ahead would be the recovery process.
“I’ve heard of other people who had the head (surgery) and they’re just like really bad off right now. They can’t go to the bathroom. They can’t hardly see. It’s just real bad. I got pretty good care,” Ethan said.
About six months into the recovery process, Ethan was able get to a point where he was not in need of a wheelchair, and he is still making progress through the use of vision, occupational and physical therapy. Kim says that the community support Ethan received greatly aided his recovery.
“He would not have survived without the surgery,” Kim said. “Everybody knows who Ethan is now. So many people prayed for him, and that’s what got him through every bit of it. Without a doubt.”
While Ethan has made strides in the year since his surgery, the question that anyone would have who has gone through a similar experience still persists.
“It’s definitely been tough. There’s definitely a lot of questions like ‘Why me?’ I think there’s nothing really to do but trust that He knows what He is doing, because I definitely can’t understand it, but I guess there’s a plan somehow that will work out,” Ethan said.
On Aug. 27, Kim shared a letter that she had received when Ethan was in the hospital. While she and the family have received many letters throughout Ethan’s ordeal, this letter in particular appeared to possibly answer some of those questions that persist. In part, the letter reads as follows:
“Hey. I sent Ethan a card.... I’m not sure if he will ever see it but I’m going to let you know my personal story with Ethan.
When I met Ethan I was a complete atheist. I had always grown up in a church, but had dealt with some things where I felt as if God wasn’t helping me….
However, Ethan and another girl were primary forces for me coming back to God. We would sit in the library each day and talk about God, and Ethan always was the one to try to bring me back to light.
To this day Ethan has made a mark on my life that he doesn’t even know that he is done. As a recovering atheist I suppose you could say....a born-again Christian, to what I am now and not saying a Christian but I am in some senses and I am and not a lot of senses, Ethan really helped with everything.
I just want you to know that your son helped me in the time that I needed it the most to realize God is always there. And he will be there for Ethan and for you all as well.
It is through this support and the many prayers from community that gives Kim hope that one day in the not-too-distant future that she can accomplish a goal of her own.
“When all this happened, they sold these bracelets to raise money for Ethan, and I have had this on since the day I got the bracelet. I’ve never taken it off. I don’t take it off in the shower. I’ve never taken it off. So I told him that when he goes back to Montana, then I’ll take it off. My goal, so this thing doesn’t cause gangrene on my hand, is that he is going to go hike again,” Kim said.
As for Ethan himself, he too is planning to get back on the trail.
“I’m ready for it to be over with, but I’m happy with the help (I received) from others,” Ethan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.