BEECH MOUNTAIN — A discharge of an estimated 100,000 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred in Beech Mountain on Oct. 22, according to the town, but the wastewater was contained, according to town officials.
The discharge happened along Pond Creek Trail at the intersection of Greenbriar Road and Honeysuckle Lane, and the wastewater was discharged into Pond Creek in the Pond Creek River Basin, the town said.
Beech Mountain Town Manager Tim Holloman said in a message that workers discovered a broken pipe the morning of Oct. 22 and immediately began repairs.
Holloman added that no contaminates made it to any water source and that it was contained.
According to N.C. General Statutes, the town is required to issue a statement on any untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more when it reaches surface water.
“The (N.C.) Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Oct. 22 and is reviewing the matter,” the town stated on Oct. 22.
