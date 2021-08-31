BANNER ELK— In a twisting, surprising tale of murder, drama lovers of Avery returned to the theater to see Ensemble Stage’s production of "The Business of Murder." After time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theater group returned this summer with a strong lineup of shows including shows for children such as "The Princess and the Pea," as well as for adults, such as "Beer for Breakfast" and "The Business of Murder."
A psychological thriller of murder, revenge and deceit, the three-actor show was filled with surprises and quick-witted dialogue. Set in one living room over the course of an evening, a policeman, writer and a person from both of their pasts gather together to discuss their mutual participation in the business of murder. Artistic director of Ensemble Stage Gary Smith said that he is happy Ensemble Stage has been able to return for the summer season.
“We weren’t going to do anything recorded or to watch it live on the computer,” Smith said. There is something distinct about live theater and having a live audience."
According to Smith, theater is a living, breathing being and it cannot truly breathe over computer and TV screens. He added that the theater has and will continue to follow COVID-19 guidelines as well as the guidelines provided by the professional actors union.
Smith said that “99% of our audiences” did not complain about masks or other COVID-19 protocols, which he and the actors greatly appreciated. He said it was a lengthy process to get to the point of having live theater, including four months of talking with professional actor unions and creating COVID-19 mitigation protocols to keep staff safe.
This fall, Ensemble Stage will be performing "The Wizard of Oz," a live musical radio drama from Sept. 10 to 12, "Slow Food," a “delicious comedy,” will be on stage Sept. 24 to Oct. 4, and lastly, "A Banner Elk Christmas" will take the stage Dec. 3, 5, 17, 18 and 19.
To learn more about Ensemble Stage and buy tickets to their shows, click to http://www.ensemblestage.com/.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
