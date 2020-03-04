NEWLAND — In an effort to respond to the high demand on Avery County’s emergency response system, emergency medical services is beginning a community paramedicine program, the first of its kind within the county.
The community paramedicine program is an innovative new health care model with current practitioners in nearby counties. The initiatives seek to better respond to underserved patients by visiting them inside their homes and assessing various health factors, including their overall health, living conditions, access to transportation, support structures and other important but limiting factors.
The program is set to launch on April 1, and while the project is in its planning phases, Samantha Knight, who has been a paramedic since 2004, will be the department’s first full-time paramedic to hold the position.
“The idea of community paramedicine is to identify high utilizers,” Knight said. “EMS and the emergency department send the community paramedic to do home visits where we can sit down and have a conversation and try to figure out why they feel like 911 or the emergency department is their only option for service.”
In December, Cannon Memorial Hospital and Avery Emergency Medical Services received a three-year grant of $290,000 from The Duke Endowment to establish the program. Lees-McRae’s May School of Nursing also received a grant of $100,000 from The Appalachian Regional Commission in 2018 to implement a mobile training program for paramedicine in Ashe, Watauga and Avery counties. According to Knight, the college’s program currently has five to six students, and Avery EMS will be looking to hire a part-time position once its program is initiated.
For now, Knight will be the lone community paramedic within the county. She is expected to have a client list of about 20 people whom she will visit on a six-week rotation. These clients are considered high-risk individuals who may seek treatment at the hospital due to a risk of heart attack, lung disease, diabetes, potential falls or congestive heart failure.
Clients will also be recommended for community paramedic follow-up based on several social determinants such as a lack of health insurance, frequent readmission to the emergency room, a lack of family support or limited access to medication, among other factors.
“There’s a lot of different ways to go about doing community paramedicine,” Knight said. “There are people who can be complicated. They may take a few months to get medication compliance or get transportation worked out. Then there’s others who may need help filling out Medicaid applications or just need to know what programs are available.”
Knight, as well as Avery EMS, hope that the local program will be as successful as those implemented in Ashe and McDowell counties. According to a report released by The Duke Endowment, between October 2018 and July 2019, Ashe County’s community paramedic program was able to help reduce readmission rates by 41 percent. The report also found that ER visits and 911 calls dropped by 17 percent, 88 percent of patients were compliant with their medications and six of the seven hypertensive patients were reaching optimal range for blood pressure. A total of 40 patients had been referred to the program.
McDowell County’s community paramedic program, which began in 2013, was primarily used to assist patients suffering from a mental health crisis. Instead of having these patients sent to the emergency department, where they could wait for extended periods of time to receive help, the program helped provide transportation to a behavioral health clinic where patients could receive immediate treatment by a mental health clinician.
Avery EMS’s program aims to improve efficiency in its health care system and provide better support to a community where 17 percent of the population is uninsured, 61 percent of adults are obese and the population is at higher risks of heart disease, cancer and respiratory issues in comparison with the rest of the state (figures provide by the 2016 Avery County Community Health Assessment).
“We can be an extension of [a patient’s] physician. If I’m with a patient and I’m going out and seeing them at least once a week, I will be able to know if something has changed [like] whether they’ve gained weight, and that contact will help them from getting readmitted,” Knight said.
Knight also recommends that potential community paramedic clients also find out about the community resources that are available to them, such as the local food banks and work provided by W.A.M.Y. Community Action.
“There are resources out there, if you just know where to look,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.