NEWLAND — On Saturday, Aug. 24, area artisans, churches, businesses and volunteers are demonstrating their commitment to creativity, community, and generosity, banding together to create the Sixth Annual Empty Bowls for Avery. The event is the annual fundraiser for Feeding Avery Families, a nonprofit organization that provides supplemental food assistance to individuals and families in need in Avery County.
The fundraiser will be held at Linville Land Harbor Recreation Complex between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., where attendees can make a donation to Feeding Avery Families, enjoy a scrumptious meal of homemade soup, bread and dessert, and choose a unique handmade bowl to keep as a reminder of their generosity in helping provide food assistance for people in Avery County whose bowls might otherwise be empty. There will also be a silent auction, for which local businesses and restaurants have donated gift certificates for services and meals, as well as gift baskets and artwork.
The event will showcase hundreds of handmade pottery bowls created and donated by talented potters from Avery, Watauga, Ashe, Mitchell and Yancey counties, as well as from artists as far as Washington D.C. and Melbourne Fla., who enthusiastically and generously support the cause. Approximately 125 of the bowls were created by Mickey Banner’s art students at Avery County High School.
This year, in addition to pottery, the bowl offerings are expanding to include decorative or functional bowls handcrafted from wood, glass, metal or reed to reflect the variety of materials used by creative artisans in the community. An array of soups, breads and desserts will be donated by talented home cooks and area chefs.
All proceeds go directly to FAF. Through donations, FAF purchases food from MANNA Food Bank. Food donations are also collected locally from grocery stores, farms, churches and individuals, enabling FAF to distribute food to more than 1,200 Avery County individuals every month.
Empty Bowls is a project of the Imagine/Render Group, a nonprofit grassroots organization in Burnsville that has helped raise tens of millions of dollars for anti-hunger organizations like FAF nationwide and internationally.
For more information, call Jo-Ann McMurray at (336) 209-0473. To donate handcrafted bowls, contact Lynda Healy Rejkowski at lhealyrejkowski@icloud.com or (828) 773-0726.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.