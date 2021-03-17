CROSSNORE — On Thursday, March 11, emergency responders responded to a 911 call at a daycare center in Crossnore related to an unresponsive infant.
After the call went out at 2:13 p.m. that afternoon, first responders with the Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department and Linville Central Rescue Squad arrived on scene shortly thereafter, according to Avery County Communications records.
By 2:19 p.m., an ambulance with Avery County Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene, along with first responders from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Kevin Frye, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was started on the infant, and the infant was promptly transported to Cannon Memorial Hospital. Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the child was declared deceased at the hospital.
Linville Volunteer Fire Department, in addition to Banner Elk Volunteer Fire and Rescue also responded to the incident. The call was cleared by 6:42 p.m.
The incident is under investigation by the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. However, Frye cautions that the investigation is only procedural.
“So far the investigation is still ongoing, although we do not see anything that indicates foul play whatsoever at this time,” Frye said.
