NEWLAND — A local man perished while attending a brush fire off of Sam Brewer Road in Newland on Thursday, March 11.
According to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was not related to the individual’s death and the man had died from natural causes related to a medical condition.
At 4:34 p.m. that day, a person in the area called 911 to report a wood/brush fire, according to Avery County Communications records. The Newland Fire Department arrived on scene at 4:44 p.m. and Avery County EMS was dispatched soon after.
Law enforcement officials with the Avery County Sheriff’s Office first arrived on site at 5:21 p.m. and a detective with the sheriff’s office also responded to the scene of the incident. The detective was clear of the scene by 7:02 p.m. that evening.
The NC Forest Service and the Avery County Fire Marshal also responded to the scene of the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.